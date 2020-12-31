Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $9.96. 30,323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 106,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAII)

Software Acquisition Group Inc II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

