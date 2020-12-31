Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.28. 1,170,880 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 927,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Soligenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Soligenix in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Soligenix from $7.25 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.94.

The stock has a market cap of $38.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 477.38% and a negative return on equity of 468.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Soligenix, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNGX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Soligenix in the second quarter worth $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Soligenix by 54.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Soligenix in the third quarter worth $160,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Soligenix by 51.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Soligenix by 1,086.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 135,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 124,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

About Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

