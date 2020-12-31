Soverain Price Tops $0.0009 (SOVE)

Soverain (CURRENCY:SOVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Soverain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Soverain has a total market cap of $7,250.27 and $25.00 worth of Soverain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Soverain has traded up 24.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003416 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00031026 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00128976 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.22 or 0.00560447 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00159564 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00304233 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00019185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00082942 BTC.

Soverain Coin Profile

Soverain’s total supply is 8,248,170 coins and its circulating supply is 8,248,099 coins. The official website for Soverain is soverain.org/soveraintg. Soverain’s official Twitter account is @



Buying and Selling Soverain

Soverain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soverain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soverain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Soverain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

