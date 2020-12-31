SpaceChain Trading 3.3% Higher This Week (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SpaceChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, EXX, CoinEgg and Bittrex. SpaceChain has a total market capitalization of $7.38 million and approximately $14,206.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Denarius (D) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SpaceChain Token Profile

SpaceChain (CRYPTO:SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 462,750,859 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,674,376 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, Coinnest, EXX, Upbit and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

