Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.23. Spark Networks shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 264,399 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spark Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,265,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after buying an additional 572,234 shares in the last quarter. Osmium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 2,441,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,937,000 after buying an additional 509,039 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Spark Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Spark Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000.

Spark Networks Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

