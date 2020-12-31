Spartan Protocol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $174,690.00 (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 31st. Over the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. One Spartan Protocol token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000438 BTC on major exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.54 million and approximately $174,690.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00031174 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00128202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.43 or 0.00559818 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00158654 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00303546 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00018984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00082633 BTC.

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 58,642,995 tokens. The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol. The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

