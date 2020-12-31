SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) Trading 0% Higher

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) shares traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.19 and last traded at $36.15. 31,682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 66,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.14.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.67.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPBO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 46,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 93.1% in the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter.
