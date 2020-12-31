SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) Shares Up 2.1%

Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) shot up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.19 and last traded at $57.94. 87,138 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 197,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.76.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

