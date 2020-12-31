SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV) Trading Down 1.3%

SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $94.05 and last traded at $94.50. Approximately 10,823 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 25,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.76.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 2.95% of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

