Spectrum (SPT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,375.00

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last seven days, Spectrum has traded up 42.9% against the US dollar. Spectrum has a market cap of $11,773.44 and $4,375.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.71 or 0.00429507 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 40.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000185 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com.

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

