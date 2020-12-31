Spendcoin (SPND) Trading 58.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded up 16.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Spendcoin has a market capitalization of $14.41 million and approximately $39.19 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spendcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Token Store. Over the last week, Spendcoin has traded 58.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00028192 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00130447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.06 or 0.00566599 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.35 or 0.00163060 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00310504 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00019045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00049914 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,275,068,796 tokens. Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation. Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org.

Spendcoin Token Trading

Spendcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

