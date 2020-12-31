Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.09) and the highest is $0.29. Spirit AeroSystems posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 184.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year earnings of ($5.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.49) to ($4.12). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE SPR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.04. The stock had a trading volume of 49,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,579. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.39. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $75.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 116,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.5% in the third quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 16,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 19.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

