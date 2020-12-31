Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.09) and the highest is $0.29. Spirit AeroSystems posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 184.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year earnings of ($5.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.49) to ($4.12). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE SPR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.04. The stock had a trading volume of 49,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,579. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.39. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $75.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 116,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.5% in the third quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 16,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 19.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.