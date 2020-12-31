SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $66.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.62% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SPX FLOW, Inc. is a supplier of engineered flow components, process equipment and turn-key systems, along with the related aftermarket parts and services. The Company’s operating segment consists of Food and Beverage, Power and Energy and Industrial. Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation and separation systems and components, heat exchangers and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies. Power and Energy segment primarily serves oil and gas industry and nuclear and other conventional power industries. Industrial segment primarily serves chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, automotive and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

FLOW stock opened at $58.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.21, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.99. SPX FLOW has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $60.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.24.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.73 million. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 85.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 76,870 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

