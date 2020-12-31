Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 204,334 Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 204,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Separately, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Top Ships in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 2.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Top Ships stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76. Top Ships Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $28.75.

Top Ships Company Profile

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2019, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 714,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of eight 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, such as the M/T Stenaweco Energy, M/T Stenaweco Evolution, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Excellence, the M/T Eco California, the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray, The M/T Eco Los Angeles, and the M/T Eco City of Angels; and two 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, including the M/T Eco Bel Air and M/T Eco Beverly Hills.

