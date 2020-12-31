Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Position in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Hurco Companies by 179.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Hurco Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HURC opened at $30.35 on Thursday. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.25 million, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.

