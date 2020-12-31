Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 236.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 9.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 15,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $180,373.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,495.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Nancarrow sold 3,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $46,722.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,271.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,948 shares of company stock worth $381,434 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.43.

Shares of MWA opened at $12.31 on Thursday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average is $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

