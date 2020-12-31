Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNV. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on FNV. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $245.00 to $251.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.13.

NYSE FNV opened at $126.09 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $77.18 and a 12 month high of $166.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.55 and a 200-day moving average of $141.08. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.71, a P/E/G ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.51.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.