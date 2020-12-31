Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of Urstadt Biddle Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 559.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

UBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Bryan O. Colley bought 8,200 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $80,442.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UBA stock opened at $13.92 on Thursday. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $557.73 million, a PE ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average of $11.01.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 22.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.16%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

