Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,136 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,314 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Century Communities by 2.0% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 4.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 0.6% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 56,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 0.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 64,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.50 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. 140166 began coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zelman & Associates cut Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Century Communities from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Century Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

NYSE CCS opened at $45.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $794.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.50 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.