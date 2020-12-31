Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (SLPE.L) (LON:SLPE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $405.00

Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (SLPE.L) (LON:SLPE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 405 ($5.29) and last traded at GBX 398 ($5.20), with a volume of 21257 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 393 ($5.13).

The stock has a market capitalization of £611.91 million and a P/E ratio of 31.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 360.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 324.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (SLPE.L)’s payout ratio is presently 104.84%.

About Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (SLPE.L) (LON:SLPE)

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

