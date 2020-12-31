Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 48,867 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 29,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBLK shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $825.28 million, a PE ratio of -66.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.05. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.34 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

