State Street Corp Invests $286,000 in Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG)

State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Progenity as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Progenity by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 100,103 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,688,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PROG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Progenity in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Progenity from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Progenity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ PROG opened at $5.25 on Thursday. Progenity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progenity, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Alter acquired 20,000 shares of Progenity stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,924.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Damon Silvestry acquired 63,870 shares of Progenity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $259,950.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,016.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,365,215 shares of company stock worth $14,356,949.

Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

