State Street Corp Makes New $125,000 Investment in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

State Street Corp acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $968,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,028,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 205,641 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,434,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,616,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 839,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOL stock opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.53. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $18.73.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $181.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.99 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 59.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOL. Zacks Investment Research raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Santander lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

