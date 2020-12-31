State Street Corp Purchases Shares of 51,910 Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Arbutus Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 166,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 33,256 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $315.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 3.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $9.02.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million. On average, research analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,337,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,687,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

ABUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Arbutus Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

