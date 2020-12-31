State Street Corp Reduces Holdings in J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JAX)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JAX) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.07% of J. Alexander’s worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAX. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in J. Alexander’s during the second quarter worth $67,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of J. Alexander’s by 1,999.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of J. Alexander’s by 73.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of J. Alexander’s by 11.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. Alexander’s during the second quarter worth $328,000. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JAX opened at $7.17 on Thursday. J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The company has a market cap of $107.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.17). J. Alexander’s had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $46.23 million for the quarter.

J. Alexander’s Profile

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, Merus Grill, and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill.

