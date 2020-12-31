State Street Corp Takes $99,000 Position in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC)

State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Separately, PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Community West Bancshares by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

In related news, Director John D. Illgen sold 5,943 shares of Community West Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $49,029.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,057 shares in the company, valued at $239,720.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Community West Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Community West Bancshares stock opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $77.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.99. Community West Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $10.90 million for the quarter.

Community West Bancshares Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.