State Street Corp Trims Holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter worth about $48,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 358.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 20,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of BSET stock opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average of $12.96. The stock has a market cap of $204.31 million, a P/E ratio of -9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.54. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $21.45.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $91.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.64 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

