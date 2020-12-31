State Street Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,482 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 698% compared to the average volume of 311 call options.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $72.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.06. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In related news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,787.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STT. Balentine LLC lifted its position in State Street by 46.2% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of State Street by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 2.5% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in shares of State Street by 17.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in shares of State Street by 74.2% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on STT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.25.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

