Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sidoti upgraded Steelcase from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered Steelcase from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steelcase has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE SCS opened at $13.43 on Monday. Steelcase has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.77 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other Steelcase news, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 4,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $49,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,267.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the 3rd quarter worth about $648,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,586,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 26,521 shares during the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

