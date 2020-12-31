SteepCoin (STEEP) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 48% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded down 37.4% against the dollar. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Crex24 and SouthXchange. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $52,571.74 and approximately $1.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AceD (ACED) traded up 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000226 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, SouthXchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

