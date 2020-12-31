Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.42. Sterling Bancorp reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $246.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.65 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.92.

NYSE STL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.98. 2,648,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,873. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $21.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

In other news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $64,520.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,714.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,661 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,393,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,086 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,699,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,187,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,642,000 after purchasing an additional 730,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 271.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 538,182 shares in the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

