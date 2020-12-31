STK (STK) Price Down 15.4% This Week

STK (CURRENCY:STK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. One STK token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, STK has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. STK has a market capitalization of $272,746.21 and approximately $29,483.00 worth of STK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00038765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.25 or 0.00294552 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015097 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00025251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.29 or 0.01998123 BTC.

STK Profile

STK (STK) is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2018. STK’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,414,782 tokens. The official website for STK is stktoken.com. STK’s official Twitter account is @STKtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for STK is /r/STKToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STK’s official message board is medium.com/@STKtoken.

Buying and Selling STK

STK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STK using one of the exchanges listed above.

