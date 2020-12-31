Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) (LON:STOB) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.82

Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) (LON:STOB)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.82 and traded as low as $24.00. Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) shares last traded at $24.50, with a volume of 2,309,871 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.59. The stock has a market cap of £162.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 24.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 25.74.

Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) Company Profile (LON:STOB)

Stobart Group Limited operates in the aviation and energy business primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through Stobart Aviation, Stobart Energy, Stobart Rail & Civils, Stobart Investments, and Stobart Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Stobart Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

