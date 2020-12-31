Stock Traders Buy High Volume of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 48,791 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,370% compared to the average volume of 3,319 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $10,508,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 241,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,364,000 after acquiring an additional 114,168 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 109,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 64,448 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 76,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 38,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,791,000.

NYSEARCA ARKG opened at $96.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.90. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $108.14.

