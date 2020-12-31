Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 11,029 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 700% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,378 call options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. during the third quarter valued at $84,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First BanCorp. stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.22. The company had a trading volume of 35,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,053. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.47. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.43.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $178.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FBP shares. TheStreet raised First BanCorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. BidaskClub raised First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

