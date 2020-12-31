Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Pitney Bowes Call Options (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 53,546 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,821% compared to the typical volume of 2,788 call options.

Shares of PBI stock opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.03. Pitney Bowes has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.28.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 84.50%. The firm had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBI. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 35.4% in the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 7,324,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,891,000 after buying an additional 1,913,500 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 11.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,115,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,701,000 after buying an additional 426,185 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 18.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,018,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after buying an additional 312,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 18.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,872,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 289,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,813,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 51,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

