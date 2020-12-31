Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,328 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,283% compared to the typical volume of 96 put options.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $91.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.59. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.66. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $97.15.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.15 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.21.

In other news, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $61,862.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,314.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,527 shares of company stock valued at $140,554. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $208,531,000 after acquiring an additional 46,283 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,479,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

