Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Solid Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 5,752 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 430% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,085 call options.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLDB. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 83,400 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 261.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 108,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 78,572 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 60,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. 58.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $5.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.44.

Solid Biosciences stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $7.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $464.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.33. Solid Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $8.08.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

