Streamr Price Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 31st. Streamr has a market cap of $26.08 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00038572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.05 or 0.00292337 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00024563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.48 or 0.02005640 BTC.

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a token. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,329,898 tokens. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc.

Buying and Selling Streamr

