StrongHands (SHND) Price Tops $0.0000

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 31st. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, CoinExchange, Graviex and CryptoBridge. StrongHands has a total market cap of $460,497.24 and approximately $137.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded up 47.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About StrongHands

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,275,116,332 coins and its circulating supply is 16,861,921,978 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX, Crex24, BiteBTC, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Coindeal and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

