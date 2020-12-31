Strs Ohio Acquires 7,100 Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 104.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.09% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 384.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 66.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.17.

In other news, COO Len D. Devaisher bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.25 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.42 million, a PE ratio of 116.10 and a beta of 1.05. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $47.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.45 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.45%. As a group, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG).

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.