Strs Ohio Has $301,000 Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 65.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LPSN. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $61.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 1.38. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.67 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,965,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total transaction of $26,948.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 362,334 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,951 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LPSN shares. BidaskClub upgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on LivePerson from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. LivePerson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

