Strs Ohio Has $322,000 Stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in SMART Global by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 7.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SMART Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get SMART Global alerts:

In related news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 49,005 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $1,485,341.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,904.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Adams bought 9,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $255,221.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,345,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,816,122. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

NASDAQ SGH opened at $36.57 on Thursday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $905.95 million, a P/E ratio of -522.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average of $27.94.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.16 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.