Strs Ohio Sells 17,400 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 76.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVLT. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 7.0% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 5.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Commvault Systems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Commvault Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 12,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $554,295.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,040,175.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVLT shares. TheStreet upgraded Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $55.04 on Thursday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.26 and a 52 week high of $58.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $171.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.69 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

