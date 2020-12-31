Strs Ohio Sells 2,100 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 206,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 196,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 151,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

In other ACI Worldwide news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 29,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $969,546.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 398,899 shares in the company, valued at $12,912,360.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Saks sold 279,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $178,753.28. Insiders have sold 316,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,653 in the last quarter. 4.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACIW shares. Stephens raised shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $38.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.19. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.47 and a beta of 1.25.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

