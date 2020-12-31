(STZ.B) (STZ.B) to Release Earnings on Thursday

(STZ.B) (NYSE:STZ.B) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 7th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

(STZ.B) (NYSE:STZ.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter. (STZ.B) had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%.

NYSE STZ.B opened at $219.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.56. The company has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 0.87. (STZ.B) (NYSE:STZ.B) has a one year low of $107.51 and a one year high of $211.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Separately, TheStreet raised (STZ.B) from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

(STZ.B) Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

