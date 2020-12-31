SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average of $3.65. The firm has a market cap of $364.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.80. SunCoke Energy has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $6.64.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.80 million. SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 211.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 165,741 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 112,446 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 220,084 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 47,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 433,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 292,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.