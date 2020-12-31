Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives $27.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.92.

Several research firms have issued reports on SU. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Investment Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 50,975,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $859,444,000 after purchasing an additional 20,527,736 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 85,847,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,447,452,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911,358 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,085,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,694,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,787,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,586 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SU traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $16.93. 198,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,204,448. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $34.56. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average is $15.37.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1606 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Article: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.