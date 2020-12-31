SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SPWR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SunPower from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Roth Capital raised their price target on SunPower from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered SunPower from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised SunPower from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on SunPower from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.96.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. SunPower has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,295.15 and a beta of 2.22.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $274.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.86 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,981 shares in the company, valued at $140,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 14,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $281,709.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,315.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 386,802 shares of company stock valued at $6,330,702. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 272.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 173,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

