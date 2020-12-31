Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

STBFY opened at $17.64 on Monday. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $22.22.

Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited, a soft drink company, manufactures and sells beverages and foods in Japan, Europe, rest of Asia, Oceania, and the Americas. The company offers mineral water, ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee, RTD tea, carbonated beverages, functional drinks, fruit juices, and processed food.

